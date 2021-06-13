Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD investigating after man shot dead in Wyandotte neighborhood

A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte neighborhood.(WAVE 3 News)
By Makayla Ballman
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide in Louisville’s Wyandotte neighborhood.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Denmark Street, just across from Semple Elementary School.

There, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred outside. No one has been arrested. Anyone with information on this, or any of the city’s 89 other homicides thus far, to call the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Name of man shot and killed in Algonquin neighborhood Saturday released
A shooting scene was found near West Oak Street and South 18th Street on June 11, according to...
Man shot several times walks into Louisville hospital looking for help
A mural of Breonna Taylor on the court of a Louisville park has already been vandalized.
Breonna Taylor mural covered in tire tracks one week after unveiling
One person was killed and three others injured in an overnight shooting on Robinwood Road Sunday.
One dead in overnight quadruple shooting
On Friday evening, an unidentified man was shot near Preston Drive and Orchard Avenue in Newburg.
Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Newburg

Latest News

Restaurants and businesses in Kentucky know operating at 100 percent capacity
Local boutiques feel the positive impact of 100 percent capacity
A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.
Man points gun in Boone County Sheriff Deputy’s face
The little girl was pulled from the pool just after noon on Sunday.
Two-year-old in critical condition after incident in pool
Hillview Police are investigating after mail was strewn throughout the Tanyard Springs area.
Police investigating after mail found strewn across neighborhood in Hillview