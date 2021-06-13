LMPD investigating after man shot dead in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide in Louisville’s Wyandotte neighborhood.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Denmark Street, just across from Semple Elementary School.

There, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred outside. No one has been arrested. Anyone with information on this, or any of the city’s 89 other homicides thus far, to call the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

