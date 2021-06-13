Support Local Businesses
Local boutiques feel the positive impact of 100 percent capacity

Restaurants and businesses in Kentucky know operating at 100 percent capacity
(WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker
Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shopping centers are booming as many restaurants, like the ones in Westport Village are operating at 100 percent capacity.

The flowing traffic is also spilling into local boutiques like Apricot Lane.

“With the restaurants being open at full capacity that’s going to be a huge impact,” Apricot Lane owner Wendy Bootes said.

Bootes has been in business for more than 11 years.

While like any business, there were challenges during the pandemic, but she said already she can see a resurgence as people return to their normal routines.

“It is crazy, there are not enough white dresses in America. These brides wear white to everything,” Bootes said.

Bootes added that as many are rushing down the aisle this summer because they couldn’t last summer, everyone is in need of a new dress.

And it’s not just weddings everyone is buying new clothes for. Bootes said everyone needs an outfit for just about everything as America is resuming business.

“There’s everything! Baptisms, graduations, and vacations. People are going on vacation and traveling which is wonderful and they want new clothes,” Bootes said.

Bootes said for small mom and pop shops like hers, she expects the local economy to see quick growth as people are out shopping and eating at local stops, now that restrictions have been lifted.

“Business has been terrific. It has seen a huge growth over sales in 2019, so I’m very pleased,” Bootes said.

