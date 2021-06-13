Support Local Businesses
Lou City comes alive in the second half to roll by Memphis

(Louisville City FC)
By Mike Hartnett
Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the Lynn Family Stadium’s official grand opening, the home team delivered. After a scoreless first half, Louisville City FC rang up three goals and defeated Memphis 901 FC 3-0. The victory, watched by over a team-record 12 thousand fans, snapped a two-game skid for Lou City.

It was a flurry of scores that overwhelmed the visitors. The first goal came on a free kick by Paolo DelPiccolo. in the 57th minute. The kicked was blocked but rebounded to him. DelPiccolo then played the ball which went to teammate Wes Charpie and Charpie deflected it into the net for his first goal as a pro.

Then on a 68th minute penalty kick, Lou City’s Cameron Lancaster padded the lead with an easy goal.

The hot streak continued for the home team in the 70th minute, as Jonathan Gomez’s drive to the end line resulted in a Brian Ownby header goal.

“So a really proud moment for the club,” said Lou City head coach Danny Cruz. " To the guys in the office, to the guys in the lockerroom, to my staff, it was a special night.”

Lou City returns to action on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with a home match against Birmingham Legion.

