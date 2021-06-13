Man points gun in Boone County Sheriff Deputy’s face

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy’s quick thinking likely saved his life Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to a drug complaint in a parking lot on Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton. Officers made contact with a man and woman inside the vehicle. During their investigation, deputies asked the man to get out of the vehicle. When he did, the man pointed a handgun in the face of a deputy.

The deputy quickly deflected the man’s hand as the deputy fell to the ground. The man then pointed the handgun at a sergeant who had also responded to the call, before running away.

Police say the man was picked up by a passenger vehicle a short time later, and quickly took off, too. Deputies were not able to chase the car.

No shots were fired during the incident. One deputy sustained minor injuries after falling to the ground and was treated at the scene.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the name of the man who ran from the scene, and the name of the deputy are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.