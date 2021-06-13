Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Name of man shot and killed in Algonquin neighborhood Saturday released

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Algonquin neighborhood.
A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Algonquin neighborhood.
By Sydney Harbin
Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a Louisville man Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Hill Street, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Officers arrived to find 42-year-old Andre Steadmon Sr. shot several times. He died at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural of Breonna Taylor on the court of a Louisville park has already been vandalized.
Breonna Taylor mural covered in tire tracks one week after unveiling
A shooting scene was found near West Oak Street and South 18th Street on June 11, according to...
Man shot several times walks into Louisville hospital looking for help
On Friday evening, an unidentified man was shot near Preston Drive and Orchard Avenue in Newburg.
Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Newburg
LMPD bodycam video shows the moment officers arrived at a crowded Highlands bar to arrest a...
LMPD body cam video shows O’Shea’s gunman being held back before arrest

Latest News

Hillview Police are investigating after mail was strewn throughout the Tanyard Springs area.
Police investigating after mail found strewn across neighborhood in Hillview
A teenager was injured in an early morning shooting.
17-year-old hurt in early morning shooting
The General George Patton Museum will open a long-awaited gate providing direct access to the...
Reopening of Dixie Highway Patton Museum gate set for Monday
Leroy "Bub" Joe Lewis, Jr., a 15-year veteran of the Radcliff Fire Department, died on Friday.
Radcliff firefighter passes away
Americans are set to spend more on Father's Day in 2021.
Father’s Day spending to top $20 billion in 2021