Name of man shot and killed in Algonquin neighborhood Saturday released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a Louisville man Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Hill Street, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Officers arrived to find 42-year-old Andre Steadmon Sr. shot several times. He died at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

