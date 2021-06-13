One dead in overnight quadruple shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a quadruple shooting overnight.

The shooting happened around midnight, in the 5200 block of Robinwood Road. That’s near Shepherdsville Road.

Officers arrived to find four people outside a home with gunshot wounds. All four were rushed to the hospital, where one victim, a man, died.

An LMPD spokesperson said in a press release that the another victim from the shooting is in critical condition, while the other two victims’ injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

LMPD says the case is being handled by the Homicide Unit.

No suspect information was given. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Anonymous hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

