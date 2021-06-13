Support Local Businesses
Police investigating after mail found strewn across neighborhood in Hillview

Hillview Police are investigating after mail was strewn throughout the Tanyard Springs area.
Hillview Police are investigating after mail was strewn throughout the Tanyard Springs area.(WLUC)
By Makayla Ballman
Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hillview Police are investigating after mail was strewn throughout the Tanyard Springs area.

The mail was found by officers Sunday morning. Police say in a Facebook post “it is apparent that there were subjects walking (and possibly driving) around the area getting into people’s mailboxes” overnight, between Saturday and Sunday.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, police asked anyone who may have a video recording doorbell to check it to see if it captured anyone going through mailboxes.

Anyone in the area who was expecting a package or mail on Saturday, and didn’t receive it or belive it to be stolen, should contact the Hillview Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

