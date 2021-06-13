Police investigating after mail found strewn across neighborhood in Hillview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hillview Police are investigating after mail was strewn throughout the Tanyard Springs area.

The mail was found by officers Sunday morning. Police say in a Facebook post “it is apparent that there were subjects walking (and possibly driving) around the area getting into people’s mailboxes” overnight, between Saturday and Sunday.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, police asked anyone who may have a video recording doorbell to check it to see if it captured anyone going through mailboxes.

Anyone in the area who was expecting a package or mail on Saturday, and didn’t receive it or belive it to be stolen, should contact the Hillview Police Department.

