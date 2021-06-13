Support Local Businesses
Radcliff firefighter passes away

Leroy "Bub" Joe Lewis, Jr., a 15-year veteran of the Radcliff Fire Department, died on Friday.
Leroy "Bub" Joe Lewis, Jr., a 15-year veteran of the Radcliff Fire Department, died on Friday.(Radcliff Fire Department)
By Makayla Ballman
Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Radcliff firefighter has died. The announcement was made on Facebook Saturday evening.

Leroy Joe “Bub” Lewis, Jr., 47, died June 11. He was a 15 year veteran of the Radcliff Fire Department. His cause of death is unclear.

“There are no words to express this profound loss,” the Facebook post reads. “Leroy will forever be in our hearts and will live on in our memories of him. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Lewis was a firefighter for the City of Radcliff and a Veteran of the United States Army, according to his obituary.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 17, at 4 PM at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cap Anderson Cemetery.

Leroy "Bub" Joe Lewis, Jr. February 25, 1974 - June 11, 2021 They say a firefighter never dies; they live on forever in...

Posted by Radcliff Fire Department on Saturday, June 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

