Reopening of Dixie Highway Patton Museum gate set for Monday

The General George Patton Museum will open a long-awaited gate providing direct access to the...
The General George Patton Museum will open a long-awaited gate providing direct access to the museum from Dixie Highway.(US Army Fort Knox - Facebook)
By Makayla Ballman
Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Army is reopening the Dixie Highway (31W) gate to get to the General George Patton Museum on Fort Knox.

The Dixie Highway gate has been closed for several years following renovations to the museum. It reopened in April under new leadership and staff.

The Army will turn 246 on Monday, June 14.

As part of the celebrations, a 5K run is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. at Brooks Field. Before the run kicks off, a UH-60 Blackhawk flyover will take place, followed by remarks from the Commanding General of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Maj. Gen. John R. Evans Jr.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Patton Museum’s Dixie Highway gate will start at 1:15 PM. An Army birthday cake cutting ceremony will then take place in the Museum’s Abrams Auditorium at 2 p.m.

After June 14, the Dixie Highway gate will serve as the main entrance to the museum. Patrons will no longer be able to get to the museum, by going through post.

