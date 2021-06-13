Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Two-year-old in critical condition after incident in pool

The little girl was pulled from the pool just after noon on Sunday.
The little girl was pulled from the pool just after noon on Sunday.((Source: Pixabay.com))
By Makayla Ballman
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A two-year-old child is in critical condition after being pulled from a residential pool in Valley Station.

It happened just after noon Sunday. EMS arrived at a home on Lidcomb Avenue to find a family member performing CPR on the child, who was resuscitated.

The little girl was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Name of man shot and killed in Algonquin neighborhood Saturday released
A mural of Breonna Taylor on the court of a Louisville park has already been vandalized.
Breonna Taylor mural covered in tire tracks one week after unveiling
A shooting scene was found near West Oak Street and South 18th Street on June 11, according to...
Man shot several times walks into Louisville hospital looking for help
On Friday evening, an unidentified man was shot near Preston Drive and Orchard Avenue in Newburg.
Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Newburg
LMPD bodycam video shows the moment officers arrived at a crowded Highlands bar to arrest a...
LMPD body cam video shows O’Shea’s gunman being held back before arrest

Latest News

A teenager was injured in an early morning shooting.
17-year-old hurt in early morning shooting
The General George Patton Museum will open a long-awaited gate providing direct access to the...
Reopening of Dixie Highway Patton Museum gate set for Monday
One person was killed and three others injured in an overnight shooting on Robinwood Road Sunday.
One dead in overnight quadruple shooting
A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Name of man shot and killed in Algonquin neighborhood Saturday released