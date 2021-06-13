Two-year-old in critical condition after incident in pool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A two-year-old child is in critical condition after being pulled from a residential pool in Valley Station.

It happened just after noon Sunday. EMS arrived at a home on Lidcomb Avenue to find a family member performing CPR on the child, who was resuscitated.

The little girl was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

