Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

As child drownings increase, experts provide swimming safety tips

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, children younger than five-years-old...
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, children younger than five-years-old account for 75% of child drownings, 57% of which are because of a lack in adult supervision.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A two-year-old is in critical condition after she was pulled out of a residential pool Sunday. When first responders arrived at a home on Libcomb Avenue in Valley Station just after 12 p.m., EMS found a family member performing CPR on the child, who was resuscitated. The little girl was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

New government data shows child drownings are on the rise and it remains the leading cause of death for kids one to four years old. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, children younger than five-years-old account for 75% of child drownings, 57% of which are because of a lack in adult supervision.

The National Safety Council reports that 600 children and adults drown annually in swimming pools, 330 are in home pools. Some of the people who survive a near-drowning accident could have life-changing injuries, including permanent brain damage.

WAVE 3 News spoke to the Lexington Emergency Management Office on pool safety tips for young children.

  • Never leave a child unattended in or near water. Even if a lifeguard is present, designate an official water watcher to supervise children in the water. That should be their only task, they shouldn’t be reading or on their cell phone.
  • Install layers of barriers to prevent small children from entering the water without supervision. It could be a fence, locking gates, covers, or alarms.
  • Teach children to stay away from pool drains. Children’s hair or bathing suits could get caught, leading to an injury.
  • Teach children how to swim. During the pandemic last summer, many swim lessons were canceled to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19. As of May, many local programs are re-open to the public.
  • Learn CPR on children and adults. Many communities offer online training.

“A lot of drownings happen with people who just get tired, they go under water, there is no splashing, there is no commotion,” said John Bobel, Lexington Emergency Management Public Information Officer. “They go under water, they take in water and they sink. So unless you have eyes on the person in the water all the time, it’s very easy to lose sight of them.”

Bobel also has a warning about youth flotation devices. Unless it is approved by U.S. Coast Guard, he said it may not be effective at keeping a small child from drowning in the water.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The little girl was pulled from the pool just after noon on Sunday.
Two-year-old in critical condition after incident in pool
One person was killed and three others injured in an overnight shooting on Robinwood Road Sunday.
One dead in overnight quadruple shooting
A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
Man shot dead in Wyandotte neighborhood identified as Nelson Co. resident
A juvenile and two adults died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 64.
Juvenile, 2 adults dead following crash on I-64
A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.
Man points gun in Boone County Sheriff Deputy’s face

Latest News

Police found a man dead on the front steps of a home on Floyd Street on Monday morning....
Man with ‘obvious trauma’ found dead in Old Louisville
Jefferson County Public Schools, New Albany Floyd County Schools, Jefferson County Public...
Schools brace for surge of kindergarteners in the fall
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
Among the hustle and bustle at Louisville’s Muhamad Ali International Airport, a family reunion...
Family reunited after being apart for more than 60 years