COVID-19 vaccine clinics held at 3 JCPS locations

Pfizer vaccinations will be administered at three schools.
Pfizer vaccinations will be administered at three schools.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Sarah Jackson
Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools kicked off a week of COVID-19 vaccination clinics Monday.

The clinics, which are sponsored by Wild Health, are for students who are 12 years old and older.

Pfizer vaccinations will be administered at the following locations from June 14 to June 18:

  • Iroquois High School, 4615 Taylor Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Highway, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Brandeis Elementary, 2817 W. Kentucky Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

