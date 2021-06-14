David James: Metro Council president suspends mayoral run
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council President David James on Sunday announced that he’s suspending his mayoral bid.
James made the announcement on Twitter just after 8 p.m.
In a series of follow-up tweets, James cited his recent prostate surgery and said he’s got another procedure approaching.
“This is very tough, but it is what I need to do,” he wrote.
