David James: Metro Council president suspends mayoral run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council President David James on Sunday announced that he’s suspending his mayoral bid.

James made the announcement on Twitter just after 8 p.m.

Louisville is my home - my heart. That will never change.



It is with great sadness that I announce I am suspending my campaign for mayor due to health reasons. — David James (@DavidJamesKY) June 14, 2021

In a series of follow-up tweets, James cited his recent prostate surgery and said he’s got another procedure approaching.

“This is very tough, but it is what I need to do,” he wrote.

