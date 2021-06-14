Support Local Businesses
David James: Metro Council president suspends mayoral run

Louisville Metro Council President David James on Sunday announced that he’s suspending his...
Louisville Metro Council President David James on Sunday announced that he’s suspending his mayoral bid. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council President David James on Sunday announced that he’s suspending his mayoral bid.

James made the announcement on Twitter just after 8 p.m.

In a series of follow-up tweets, James cited his recent prostate surgery and said he’s got another procedure approaching.

“This is very tough, but it is what I need to do,” he wrote.

