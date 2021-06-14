FORECAST: Cooler, less humid air arrives this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

TODAY: Hot, breezy with isolated shower chance

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Cooler, less humid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A secondary cold front sweeps through the region today, however, warm conditions are still expected with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out but most will stay dry. This afternoon will be breezy with gusts near 20 MPH.

Humidity continues to fall tonight behind the cold front. With mostly clear skies overnight, temperatures will fall into the 50s and low 60s.

A terrific Tuesday is on tap with highs in the low 80s, plenty of sunshine, and low humidity. Another cool night is expected Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the 50s in most locations.

