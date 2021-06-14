JCPS schools serve as vaccination sites as mask mandate for district is lifted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The push to get more JCPS students vaccinated is increasing. Iroquois High School, Valley High School, and Brandeis Elementary are serving as sites to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The sites are open to the entire community, and the hope is that JCPS students and staff will take advantage of the services before class starts in the fall.

“I feel like I’m ready to do the next one and get it over with. But I feel good. I feel good about myself. It was the responsible thing to do,” Iroquois High School student Bella Sutton said.

On Monday, Sutton received her first dose of the vaccine. As the first student at her school to get vaccinated, she described the experience with pride. Influencing her peers was her motivation.

“I hope me doing this encourages you to get this and go ahead and get it over with,” Sutton said.

Even after only getting the first dose, Sutton said she is gaining confidence for the return to school.

“I feel more comfortable being in the school and being around places,” she said.

As of Saturday, the district no longer requires masks in the classroom. The district added that those who don’t feel comfortable can wear a mask if they like.

In response to the lifted mask mandate, this statement was released by the Jefferson County Teachers Association:

“We understand the district is following the guidance from the state. At the same time, we are hearing concerns from our members, and we will communicate those to the district and discuss how to respond to each situation. We’re asking educators needing special considerations to let their administrators know immediately and to contact JCTA.” - Vice President of JCTA, Tammy Berlin

