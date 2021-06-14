Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

JCPS schools serve as vaccination sites as mask mandate for district is lifted

No Masks needed next school year for students at JCPS. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
No Masks needed next school year for students at JCPS. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The push to get more JCPS students vaccinated is increasing. Iroquois High School, Valley High School, and Brandeis Elementary are serving as sites to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The sites are open to the entire community, and the hope is that JCPS students and staff will take advantage of the services before class starts in the fall.

“I feel like I’m ready to do the next one and get it over with. But I feel good. I feel good about myself. It was the responsible thing to do,” Iroquois High School student Bella Sutton said.

On Monday, Sutton received her first dose of the vaccine. As the first student at her school to get vaccinated, she described the experience with pride. Influencing her peers was her motivation.

“I hope me doing this encourages you to get this and go ahead and get it over with,” Sutton said.

Even after only getting the first dose, Sutton said she is gaining confidence for the return to school.

“I feel more comfortable being in the school and being around places,” she said.

As of Saturday, the district no longer requires masks in the classroom. The district added that those who don’t feel comfortable can wear a mask if they like.

In response to the lifted mask mandate, this statement was released by the Jefferson County Teachers Association:

“We understand the district is following the guidance from the state. At the same time, we are hearing concerns from our members, and we will communicate those to the district and discuss how to respond to each situation. We’re asking educators needing special considerations to let their administrators know immediately and to contact JCTA.” - Vice President of JCTA, Tammy Berlin

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The little girl was pulled from the pool just after noon on Sunday.
Two-year-old in critical condition after incident in pool
One person was killed and three others injured in an overnight shooting on Robinwood Road Sunday.
One dead in overnight quadruple shooting
A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
Man shot dead in Wyandotte neighborhood identified as Nelson Co. resident
A juvenile and two adults died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 64.
Juvenile, 2 adults dead following crash on I-64
A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.
Man points gun in Boone County Sheriff Deputy’s face

Latest News

Police found a man dead on the front steps of a home on Floyd Street on Monday morning....
Man with ‘obvious trauma’ found dead in Old Louisville
Jefferson County Public Schools, New Albany Floyd County Schools, Jefferson County Public...
Schools brace for surge of kindergarteners in the fall
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
Among the hustle and bustle at Louisville’s Muhamad Ali International Airport, a family reunion...
Family reunited after being apart for more than 60 years