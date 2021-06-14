Juneteenth recognized across Louisville Metro with celebrations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- This coming weekend is dedicated to highlighting the significance of Juneteenth.

The holiday is observed every year on June 19 to commemorates the final communication of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

Here’s how Louisville will celebrate with the Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration.

Last summer, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer signed an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday for Metro Government employees. This year the city is living out the executive order for the Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration Commission.

June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, people living in Texas were finally told that all enslaved people were free. Slaves were no longer considered “property” in Confederate States.

Now in 2021, for the first time in Louisville, Juneteenth is recognized as a Metro holiday for employees and city wide celebration. For District 4 Councilman Jecory Arthur the teaching doesn’t end this week.

“Whatever or who ever you are celebrate Juneteenth, acknowledge Juneteenth,” Arthur said. “Teach your children about Juneteenth. Whether or not this gets banned in the schools doesn’t matter. You need to do the real teaching in your home, in your church in your community centers in you libraries. This should be something we live with all year round.”

The lessons begin this week with celebrations starting Monday and include the following planned and announced by the commission.

June 14-18 – Juneteenth Camp, Louisville Visual Arts and Waterfront Park The Louisville Visual Arts and Waterfront Park are hosting a day camp for youth ages 7-12. In the afternoon, campers will explore Waterfront Park sites for fun camp activities. The session is limited to 10 students.

June 17 – Metro Council Committee on Equity & Inclusion meeting, 3:30 p.m. This special meeting will address “Critical Race Theory” – an academic approach that examines how race and racism function, especially in K-12 and where numerous state legislatures are debating bills seeking to ban its use in the classroom.

June 17-18 – WAVE Country with Dawne Gee, 2 p.m. WAVE-TV anchor and reporter Dawne Gee will discuss Juneteenth highlights and moderate panel discussions.

June 18 – LGBTQIA History, Struggles, Triumphs and Our Future panel discussion (MetroTV & YouTube) The panel’s topics will include employment, health care and the creation of space for trans and queer persons of color. The recorded discussion will air on MetroTV and its YouTube page.

June 18 – Agape Day, Dare to Care & National Panhellenic Council LouisvilleLocal Divine 9 Black Greek fraternities and sororities will partner with Dare to Care to deliver food to communities.

June 19 – Norton Healthcare’s Wellness Fair, Big Four Lawn, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Norton Healthcare will provide information about healthy living and job opportunities.

June 19 – Juneteenth at Fourth Street, Kentucky Center for African American Heritage & MELANnaire Marketplace, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The outdoor event will feature live musical performances by a variety of Louisville-based musical and spoke word acts. The entertainment headliner will be national performing artist, Victory Boyd. Also, the marketplace will feature Black vendors from around the city.

June 20 – Virtual/In-person worship, Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, 1 p.m. The interfaith service will be led by Burnett Avenue Baptist Church’s Senior Pastor Daniel Corrie Shull. The virtual worship can be found atburnettavebapt.com

