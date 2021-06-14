Support Local Businesses
Juvenile, 2 adults dead following crash on I-64

A juvenile and two adults died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 64.
A juvenile and two adults died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 64.
By Sarah Jackson
Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A juvenile and two adults died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 64.

Neina Marie Keel, 36, of Fairland, Indiana, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica westbound on I-64 when her vehicle crossed the grassy median and hit a 2011 Chevy HHR that was traveling eastbound around 8 p.m., according to the Shelbyville Police Department.

Keel was pronounced dead at the scene. There were three juveniles in her vehicle with her. One of the juveniles was flown to University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The two other juveniles were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Chevy HHR, identified as Darryl Lancaster, 58, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, was also pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A third vehicle was involved, but the driver was not injured.

Toxicology reports for all the drivers are pending.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department accident reconstruction team.

