KYTC unveils online driver’s license renewal option

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If your driver’s license is expiring, you might not have to stand in line anymore to get it renewed.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has set up a website to renew your driver’s and motorcycle licenses online.

The online option is for anyone whose license is expiring within six months, or has been expired for less than a year.

If you need to change your name, address, or upgrade to a REAL ID, you will still need to go in person.

You can follow this link for more information.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.