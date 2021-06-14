Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Lexington teen wins national Doodle for Google contest

By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, June 15, when you go to Google’s homepage, you’ll see a work of art from one of Lexington’s very own.

Milo Golding, an 11th grader at Lexington Christian Academy, is the winner of the national Doodle for Google contest. He beat out tens of thousands of students across the country and when you hear his story, you can understand why.

“I recalled a conversation I had with my late father who suddenly passed away due to a heart attack when I was 13 years old. During the conversation, I asked him how he was able to move past life obstacles and become who he wanted to be. He replied, ‘Hope. Hope keeps me strong,’” Golding said.

His drawing tells the story of a child who is full of hope, until a great loss. Then we follow him on his journey to regain that hope, wonderment and love of life, as Golding had to do himself.

Lexington teen Milo Golding is the winner of Google’s national Doodle for Google contest.
Lexington teen Milo Golding is the winner of Google’s national Doodle for Google contest.(Milo Golding)

“I had a conversation with my mother a week or two ago. She told me that ‘if your father was here, he’d tell you he’s immensely proud of you and you’re becoming the person he’d want you to become,’” Golding said.

Golding hopes to help people as a cardiologist one day. For now, he’s helping kids in Lexington through his non-profit, Sanguine Path.

“To provide Christmas gifts, care packages and back to school supplies to children in need and children who’ve lost their loved ones,” Golding said.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Linda Gorton honored Golding at city hall.

“He has turned his pain into hope and inspiration for people around the world,” Gov. Beshear said.

Not only will his artwork be featured on Google’s homepage on Tuesday, but he will also get a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology packet for his school.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The little girl was pulled from the pool just after noon on Sunday.
Two-year-old in critical condition after incident in pool
One person was killed and three others injured in an overnight shooting on Robinwood Road Sunday.
One dead in overnight quadruple shooting
A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
Man shot dead in Wyandotte neighborhood identified as Nelson Co. resident
A juvenile and two adults died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 64.
Juvenile, 2 adults dead following crash on I-64
A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.
Man points gun in Boone County Sheriff Deputy’s face

Latest News

Police found a man dead on the front steps of a home on Floyd Street on Monday morning....
Man with ‘obvious trauma’ found dead in Old Louisville
Jefferson County Public Schools, New Albany Floyd County Schools, Jefferson County Public...
Schools brace for surge of kindergarteners in the fall
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
Among the hustle and bustle at Louisville’s Muhamad Ali International Airport, a family reunion...
Family reunited after being apart for more than 60 years
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, children younger than five-years-old...
As child drownings increase, experts provide swimming safety tips