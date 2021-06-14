Lexington teen wins national Doodle for Google contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, June 15, when you go to Google’s homepage, you’ll see a work of art from one of Lexington’s very own.

Milo Golding, an 11th grader at Lexington Christian Academy, is the winner of the national Doodle for Google contest. He beat out tens of thousands of students across the country and when you hear his story, you can understand why.

“I recalled a conversation I had with my late father who suddenly passed away due to a heart attack when I was 13 years old. During the conversation, I asked him how he was able to move past life obstacles and become who he wanted to be. He replied, ‘Hope. Hope keeps me strong,’” Golding said.

His drawing tells the story of a child who is full of hope, until a great loss. Then we follow him on his journey to regain that hope, wonderment and love of life, as Golding had to do himself.

Lexington teen Milo Golding is the winner of Google’s national Doodle for Google contest. (Milo Golding)

“I had a conversation with my mother a week or two ago. She told me that ‘if your father was here, he’d tell you he’s immensely proud of you and you’re becoming the person he’d want you to become,’” Golding said.

Golding hopes to help people as a cardiologist one day. For now, he’s helping kids in Lexington through his non-profit, Sanguine Path.

“To provide Christmas gifts, care packages and back to school supplies to children in need and children who’ve lost their loved ones,” Golding said.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Linda Gorton honored Golding at city hall.

“He has turned his pain into hope and inspiration for people around the world,” Gov. Beshear said.

Not only will his artwork be featured on Google’s homepage on Tuesday, but he will also get a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology packet for his school.

