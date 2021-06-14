Man shot dead in Wyandotte neighborhood identified as Nelson Co. resident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man of the man shot to death in Louisville’s Wyandotte neighborhood has been released.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Louisville Metro police were called to the 700 block of Denmark Street, just across from Semple Elementary School. They found the victim. Derek Justin Harless, 37, of Bloomfield, Ky.. dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred outside. No one has been arrested, but LMPD says they have a questioned a person of interest. LMPD says it will be up to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to decide if and what charges might be brought.

Anyone with information on this, or any of the city’s 89 other homicides thus far, to call the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

