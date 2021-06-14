Man with ‘obvious trauma’ found dead in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man with “obvious trauma” was found dead in Old Louisville.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Floyd Street around 8 a.m. Monday on a report of a person down, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who Mitchell said was dead from “some type of obvious trauma.”

The name of the man has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

