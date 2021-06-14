Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man with ‘obvious trauma’ found dead in Old Louisville

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Floyd Street around 8 a.m. Monday on a report of a...
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Floyd Street around 8 a.m. Monday on a report of a person down, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man with “obvious trauma” was found dead in Old Louisville.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Floyd Street around 8 a.m. Monday on a report of a person down, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who Mitchell said was dead from “some type of obvious trauma.”

The name of the man has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The little girl was pulled from the pool just after noon on Sunday.
Two-year-old in critical condition after incident in pool
One person was killed and three others injured in an overnight shooting on Robinwood Road Sunday.
One dead in overnight quadruple shooting
A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
LMPD investigating after man shot dead in Wyandotte neighborhood
A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.
Man points gun in Boone County Sheriff Deputy’s face
Louisville Metro Council President David James on Sunday announced that he’s suspending his...
David James: Metro Council president suspends mayoral run

Latest News

Candidate, former councilwoman make announcement about Louisville’s mayoral election
Pfizer vaccinations will be administered at three schools.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics held at 3 JCPS locations
6 am
Monday morning, June 14, 2021
your money
Your Money: Remote workers; KY economic recovery; vacation rentals