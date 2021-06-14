Support Local Businesses
New ‘Bourbon Experience’ sets aim at post-pandemic success for bourbon industry

The Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience opened Monday with Governor Andy Beshear cutting the ceremonial ribbon.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After almost a year and a half into a pandemic that stifled business across the country, one of Kentucky’s largest players is stepping up its game.

Heaven Hill officially opened their newest addition Monday to welcome people back to Bourbon Country.

The Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience is the result of a $19 million investment in an already busy industry across the state.

The bourbon industry’s roots have long been planted in the Commonwealth.

“Bourbon’s heart and soul lives right here in Kentucky and nowhere else,” Governor Andy Beshear said while visiting Heaven Hill in Bardstown Monday.

Bourbon is an $8.6 billion industry in Kentucky, providing 20,000 jobs across the state.

With over 9 million barrels currently aging, there are roughly twice as many barrels in the state as people.

So on National Bourbon Day, Beshear pledged his support of the industry.

“We are fully committed to you,” Beshear said, speaking to the bourbon industry as a whole. “When bourbon is going well, Kentucky is going well.”

Heaven Hill’s new Bourbon Experience aims to open the post-pandemic doors to the Bourbon Trail and make sure the steadily growing industry continues on that same trajectory.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are pouring into the industry, creating hundreds of jobs in the past year and a half alone.

Beshear said if that’s what can happen during a pandemic, there’s a bright future after the pandemic.

“I think we are on the cusp of an era of incredible prosperity,” Beshear said, “and I’ve got to say, after 16 months, I think we deserve it.”

As for the Bourbon Experience in Bardstown, you can follow in the Governor’s footsteps and take part in the interactive tour starting Monday.

You can find more info here.

