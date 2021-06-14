Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville

Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant of the coronavirus has health officials recommending caution.(WHSV)
By David Mattingly
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant of the coronavirus has health officials recommending caution.

Originating in India, the Delta variant is more contagious than its predecessors.

”It’s here,” Louisville Metro Public Health Director, Dr. Sarah Moyer said. “We’ve seen at least one case, we’ve seen it in our wastewater. So it’s just another reminder that if you’ve not made it to your booster dose yet for vaccinations, they need to go get it if it has been the correct amount of time. If they’re not vaccinated yet, this is the reason to get vaccinated.”

The Delta variant impact is already being felt nationally. It spreads more quickly and makes people sicker that previous variants.

“Besides being more contagious, if you get that variant, you’re more prone to be hospitalized and (it’s) potentially a deadlier variant,” UofL infectious disease specialist Dr. Mark Burns said

Health officials say the more aggressive nature of the variant is the strongest incentive yet for people to get fully vaccinated.

“(We’re) just encouraging full vaccination,” Moyer said. “Mask use, especially around people you don’t know. All these things will keep you safe as this variant probably becomes more and more prevalent in our community.”

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The little girl was pulled from the pool just after noon on Sunday.
Two-year-old in critical condition after incident in pool
One person was killed and three others injured in an overnight shooting on Robinwood Road Sunday.
One dead in overnight quadruple shooting
A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
Man shot dead in Wyandotte neighborhood identified as Nelson Co. resident
A juvenile and two adults died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 64.
Juvenile, 2 adults dead following crash on I-64
A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.
Man points gun in Boone County Sheriff Deputy’s face

Latest News

Pfizer vaccinations will be administered at three schools.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics held at 3 JCPS locations
The Transportation Security Administration announced that 2.03 million travelers were screened...
Travel rebound: 2 million people go through US airports
Vaccination rates in certain states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and...
Vaccination rates lag in at least 5 states as US moves toward reopening
Seniors at Exeter High School attended prom outside on school grounds. Students who were unable...
Unvaccinated teens marked by numbers at NH high school prom