Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop

A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as it was taking the Outer Loop exit from I-65 North on June 14.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people died Monday evening after a dually pickup truck pulling a trailer crashed into a UPS semi-truck. It happened on Interstate 65 North at the Outer Loop exit.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., and Louisville Metro Police Department officers are investigating, Officer Beth Ruoff said.

The dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit the semi and continued under it as it was taking the Outer Loop exit from I-65 North.

Both the driver and passenger of the dually died at the scene, Ruoff said. It is unclear whether the UPS driver was injured.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Outer Loop is shut down in both directions and will stay closed off from traffic for an extended period of time. Drivers should expect delays.

This story will be updated.

