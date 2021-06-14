Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to a nearby hospital on Friday when park officials say she reported back pain after riding an attraction in the water park.

Park officials confirm the woman was sent to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. They say she was “alert and talking with staff, but was hospitalized out of an abundance of caution.”

A spokesperson for Holiday World told 14 News that park maintenance inspected the attraction and concluded that it operated as it was supposed to.

This incident comes nearly one week after an Ohio woman died after being found unresponsive on the park’s Voyage Wooden Roller Coaster.

No other guests reported injuries.

