14 homicides in 14 days: Louisville gun violence shows no sign of stopping

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite calls from families, law enforcement, and community leaders, shootings and violent crimes in Louisville continue. The city’s crime rate continues to rise, and people are still dying.

Activist Christopher 2X, the founder of Game Changers, told WAVE 3 News that the surge in violence this year is unlike any other year.

“I don’t understand how anybody investigating these shootings can keep up,” 2X said.

Currently, according to data from 2X and the Louisville Metro Police Department, 14 homicides have occurred in 14 days in June alone.

A total of 91 people have been killed this year. Four people were shot within a single neighborhood that borders the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods. On LMPD’s website, the crime map shows that there have been seven shootings between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Broadway. Six people were killed on just about each block in Taylor Berry. A string of four shootings occurred in PRP-Waverly Hills.

“All of them yearn for answers, but when you get these numbers. I tell them the truth, don’t expect answers to come that quick,” 2X said. “The more individuals being impacted by these shootings, there’s no way the men/women in power who are trying to get the families’ answers can keep up. There’s no way.”

