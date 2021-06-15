$2,500 offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Breonna Taylor mural vandals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A reward is now out for information leading to the arrest of the people who vandalized the Breonna Taylor basketball court at Lannan Park.

The mural of Taylor on the court was found covered in tire marks after two men or teens riding a motorized bike on the court were recorded by a surveillance camera in the park early in the morning on June 8.

Just days before, the memorial basketball court was dedicated as a tribute to Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers trying to serve a drug warrant at her apartment in March 2020.

Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, called the vandalism “very disappointing and heartbreaking” in a statement on Tuesday.

“It’s very disappointing and heartbreaking that other people of the community would go to this length to say a black woman’s life didn’t matter, a woman who still deserves justice today,” Palmer said. “But know that you did not hurt Breonna, the system already did that. What you did was hinder the healing process going on in the city. I hope that when you are caught you face charges for your heinous acts and you know you failed the city and the community with your disregard for a black life, a woman’s life, a life that has brought this city and its communities together like never before.”

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible can earn a reward of $2,500. An anonymous donor provided the money, according to a spokesperson with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (502) 582-CLUE (2583).

