Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Cory Evans: LMPD officer accused of beating protester resigns amid DOJ probe

Cory Evans, the LMPD officer accused of hitting a protester in the back of the head with a riot...
Cory Evans, the LMPD officer accused of hitting a protester in the back of the head with a riot stick, has resigned from the department.
By John P. Wise
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cory Evans, the LMPD officer accused of hitting a protester in the back of the head with a riot stick, has resigned from the department.

The Department of Justice announced last week it was investigating Evans for his alleged actions during the early days of last summer’s Breonna Taylor protests across the city.

In a complaint filed in federal court Wednesday, Evans is said to have hit a protester being arrested in the back of the head with a riot stick. The document also stated the protester already was kneeling on the ground with his or her hands in the air when Evans delivered the blow.

Evans is facing charges of violating a person’s civil rights, and is the first LMPD officer to face indictment related to last year’s protests.

“Effective immediately I resign from the Louisville Metro Police Department,” was all Evans wrote in the resignation letter, which you can read below:

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
A juvenile and two adults died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 64.
Juvenile, 2 adults dead following crash on I-64
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville
Police found a man dead on the front steps of a home on Floyd Street on Monday morning....
Man with ‘obvious trauma’ found dead in Old Louisville
A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
Man shot dead in Wyandotte neighborhood identified as Nelson Co. resident

Latest News

A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
The Indoor Football League's board of directors voted unanimously to strip the Xtreme from the...
Louisville Xtreme terminated from Indoor Football League
Rep. Attica Scott sues LMPD officers for arrest amid protests for Breonna Taylor
Rep. Attica Scott sues LMPD officers, former chief for arrest amid Breonna Taylor protests
A Louisville choir is preparing to bring a unique message to attendees at a Juneteenth event on...
Juneteenth Choir set to perform at Louisville Waterfront during festival