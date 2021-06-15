Cory Evans: LMPD officer accused of beating protester resigns amid DOJ probe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cory Evans, the LMPD officer accused of hitting a protester in the back of the head with a riot stick, has resigned from the department.

The Department of Justice announced last week it was investigating Evans for his alleged actions during the early days of last summer’s Breonna Taylor protests across the city.

In a complaint filed in federal court Wednesday, Evans is said to have hit a protester being arrested in the back of the head with a riot stick. The document also stated the protester already was kneeling on the ground with his or her hands in the air when Evans delivered the blow.

Evans is facing charges of violating a person’s civil rights, and is the first LMPD officer to face indictment related to last year’s protests.

“Effective immediately I resign from the Louisville Metro Police Department,” was all Evans wrote in the resignation letter, which you can read below:

