Developer accuses Metro Council of discrimination in rejection of low income housing plan

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- Developer Chris Thieneman said he wanted to build a 95-unit affordable housing off West Manslick Road in Fairdale, as a safe environment for victims of violence. Tuesday, Thieneman was at the Department of Justice and said he plans on suing Louisville Metro Council after it rejected the housing plan last week.

Thieneman said his goal with the DOJ was to put Metro Council on the department’s radar.

In front of the DOJ, Thieneman accused Metro Council members, specifically the projects’ district leader Cindi Fowler, of rejecting the project for what he called discriminatory reasons. He also accused Fowler of holding back information from the planning and commission board.

“Literally, Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, when we proposed this development said she didn’t want ‘those people’ in her district,” Thieneman said. “{She told me to} make something higher end, I said well I’m trying to give lower income people home ownership.”

I spoke with Fowler before and after Thieneman’s comments. Fowler said she never made those comments to Thieneman and said no information was held back. Fowler said Thieneman’s complex didn’t meet the standards for lower income housing. She said there would have been a Homeowner’s Association fee, which she said isn’t ideal for marginalized communities. She also said the plan did not meet requirements for mobility in metro council’s 2040 plan. The guidelines of the plan are mandatory for all development projects; they must include access to transportation and completed streets.

The current location of the project off West Manslick Road in Fairdale currently does not have a TARC stop.

“I agreed to do sidewalks. We are only a mile from a Super Walmart,” Thieneman said. “So don’t tell us it’s not from retail and homeowners are going to own it the real estate and the home.”

Fowler told me the sidewalks weren’t included in Thieneman’s development plan.

I also reached out to Jessica Green, a member of the Metro Council who voted in favor of the project. Green shared this statement:

“I believe affordable housing should be in all areas of the county. I believe people should have the opportunity to choose what neighborhoods they live in and choose what’s important to them in said neighborhoods.”

Right now, the future of the 11-acre Fairdale property is not clear.

Thieneman tells us he now must wait two years before presenting the same plan to Metro Council.

