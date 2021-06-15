Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: A stretch of nice days - enjoy!

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cooler, less humid air working into the region
  • Heat building back by Friday
  • Showers and thunderstorms increasing by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Northerly winds in the wake of the cold front will allow the much advertised cooler and drier air to work into the region. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday shapes out to be a great day with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. A bonus day for mid-June for sure! A few clouds may increase during the late afternoon and evening.

A weak boundary moves in late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. There is little to no moisture to work so there is a very slim chance for a sprinkle in the forecast. Most will stay dry and partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and lower 60s again.

Wednesday is the pick of the week! It will be the coolest and driest day as the humidity stays low with highs only in the lower 80s, some holding in the 70s.

Long-range guidance points to a front that may stall out by the weekend bringing back chances for showers and thunderstorms from Friday night into the weekend. Something to watch as the week progresses.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Heat is building back by Friday.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday night, June 14, 2021

Most Read

A juvenile and two adults died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 64.
Juvenile, 2 adults dead following crash on I-64
A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
Police found a man dead on the front steps of a home on Floyd Street on Monday morning....
Man with ‘obvious trauma’ found dead in Old Louisville
A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
Man shot dead in Wyandotte neighborhood identified as Nelson Co. resident
The little girl was pulled from the pool just after noon on Sunday.
Two-year-old in critical condition after incident in pool

Latest News

Heat is building back by Friday.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday night, June 14, 2021
While heat lightning is a common topic during the summer, it does not actually exist. (Source:...
Behind the Forecast: Why heat lightning does not exist
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/10
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/10
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/10