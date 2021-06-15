FORECAST: A stretch of nice days - enjoy!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cooler, less humid air working into the region

Heat building back by Friday

Showers and thunderstorms increasing by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Northerly winds in the wake of the cold front will allow the much advertised cooler and drier air to work into the region. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday shapes out to be a great day with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. A bonus day for mid-June for sure! A few clouds may increase during the late afternoon and evening.

A weak boundary moves in late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. There is little to no moisture to work so there is a very slim chance for a sprinkle in the forecast. Most will stay dry and partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and lower 60s again.

Wednesday is the pick of the week! It will be the coolest and driest day as the humidity stays low with highs only in the lower 80s, some holding in the 70s.

Long-range guidance points to a front that may stall out by the weekend bringing back chances for showers and thunderstorms from Friday night into the weekend. Something to watch as the week progresses.

