FORECAST: Wednesday is even better!

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cooler, less humid through Thursday
  • Heat building back by Friday
  • Showers and thunderstorms increasing by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mostly clear night is expected, leading to another morning with cool temps and low humidity.

We’ll start out in the 50s and lower 60s on Wednesday. Wednesday will be the pick of the week thanks to low humidity, sunshine, and temperatures in the lower 80s.

Wednesday night looks to be the coolest of the week as low temperatures dip into the 50s for nearly all locations except those in the core of Louisville.

By Thursday afternoon temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s as the humidity begins to climb gently upward. Even with this slight change, we’re still looking for dry weather on Thursday!

We continue to see chances for showers and thunderstorms increasing for the weekend. At this point we’ll keep the chance scattered from late Friday night through Monday.

