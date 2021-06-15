Former police officer convicted of spying on underage girls found dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just days after admitting to secretly videotaping underage girls undressing, 58-year-old Kerry Freeberg was found dead.

The Floyd County Coroner’s Office identified Freeberg as the body found near the Indiana side of the Kentucky & Indiana Terminal Bridge on Monday.

On June 10, Freeberg, who worked for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, pleaded guilty to several charges, including voyeurism and child exploitation.

According to court documents, it was more than two years ago when Freeberg used a video camera to spy on teenage girls undressing.

In court on June 10, Freeberg was asked if he was being treated for any illnesses. He said he was suffering from severe depression.

Freeberg was due back in court July 1 for sentencing.

