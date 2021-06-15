Former UofL basketball star slammed with felony assault, criminal mischief charges, per report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s former sports stars, who was also a WNBA All-Star game MVP, is facing felony assault and criminal mischief charges.

Shoni Schimmel, 29, was arrested early Monday morning in Oregon after a “violent incident,” as reported by TMZ. The former University of Louisville basketball player was charged with assault and criminal mischief. Schimmel also faces charges of menacing, recklessly endangering another, harassment, and domestic abuse.

Bail was set at $48,750 for the Oregon native.

Schimmel played college basketball at UofL before being drafted eighth overall by the Atlanta Dream in 2014. Most recently, Schimmel was reported to have signed with the Las Vegas Aces in 2018 before being waived only eight days later.

