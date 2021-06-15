Hitman scam sent to sheriff’s department

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A scam stating someone was hired to kill you was reported in Indiana.

The Crawford County Indiana Sheriff’s Department said it received a message stating “someone close to you paid me to kill you within three days. So I sent my homies to track you down and they already did. So I’ve decided to spare your life if you pay me a fee of $1,000. Payment is to be done via Bitcoin, CashApp or PayPal.”

Update: Deputies were able to determine the phone number you see listed in the screenshot is a Google Voice phone... Posted by Crawford County Indiana Sheriff's Department on Monday, June 14, 2021

The department said the number was traced to an IP address in Southwest Cameroon.

The department advised people not to comply with threats of violence or that threaten jail time. They also stated that if you felt like your life was in danger, you should call 911.

