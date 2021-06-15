Support Local Businesses
Juneteenth Choir set to perform at Louisville Waterfront during festival

By Faith King
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville choir is preparing to bring a unique message to attendees at a Juneteenth event on Saturday.

Aaron Jordan, the founder of Black Complex Louisville and producer of the Louisville Juneteenth Festival, said this year’s Freedom Day is more significant to him than past years.

“Juneteenth is obviously significant to Louisville Kentucky and the climate that we’re in,” Jordan said. “In the ecosystem that has kind of disrupted and erupted here in Louisville ... Last year during civil unrest a lot of reckoning happened both nationally and locally.”

Jordan said the thing he’s looking forward to most is watching the Juneteenth Choir. Choir member Sidney Johnson described Saturday’s performance as inspiring and said she hopes others feel the same way.

“I’m ready for something new,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot going on in this city and it’s been affecting me a little bit more than I thought.”

As the producer of the choir, Jordan said he selected the songs based on what he feels will help his community feel comfort following months of civil unrest.

“Before you can heal there has to be a nice dose of accountability, I don’t think we’re there yet,” Jordan added. “But I think as black people, what we have always done traditionally, we utilize arts and we just utilize our charisma, our flavor to kind of interweave all that together and just deal with our trauma head-on.

The Juneteenth Choir invites everyone to the Waterfront on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Big Four Bridge for a day of festivities. The Juneteenth Choir will perform at 5:00.

