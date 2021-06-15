Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kayaker who drowned in Spencer County identified

The victim was with a friend south of County Road 1060 North when they hit a logjam.
The victim was with a friend south of County Road 1060 North when they hit a logjam.(Indiana DNR)
By Sarah Jackson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A man who died following a kayaking accident has been identified.

Brandon Malone, 25, of Bullocktown, was recovered from Little Pigeon Creek not far from where he was last seen, Indiana Department of Natural Resources officers said.

Malone was with a friend south of County Road 1060 North when they hit a logjam. Before he was able to get to shore, officials said Malone’s kayak tipped and he went under.

His friend tried to rescue him but was not able to.

Malone’s cause of death was ruled as drowning. Officials said he was not wearing a lifejacket at the time.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
A juvenile and two adults died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 64.
Juvenile, 2 adults dead following crash on I-64
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville
Police found a man dead on the front steps of a home on Floyd Street on Monday morning....
Man with ‘obvious trauma’ found dead in Old Louisville
A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
Man shot dead in Wyandotte neighborhood identified as Nelson Co. resident

Latest News

With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the Louisville Zoo is now operating at 100 percent...
Louisville Zoo once again open at full capacity
Cory Evans, the LMPD officer accused of hitting a protester in the back of the head with a riot...
Cory Evans: LMPD officer accused of beating protester resigns amid DOJ probe
A scam stating someone was hired to kill you was reported in Indiana.
Hitman scam sent to sheriff’s department
Just days after admitting to secretly videotaping underage girls undressing, 58-year-old Kerry...
Former police officer convicted of spying on underage girls found dead