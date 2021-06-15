Kayaker who drowned in Spencer County identified

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A man who died following a kayaking accident has been identified.

Brandon Malone, 25, of Bullocktown, was recovered from Little Pigeon Creek not far from where he was last seen, Indiana Department of Natural Resources officers said.

Malone was with a friend south of County Road 1060 North when they hit a logjam. Before he was able to get to shore, officials said Malone’s kayak tipped and he went under.

His friend tried to rescue him but was not able to.

Malone’s cause of death was ruled as drowning. Officials said he was not wearing a lifejacket at the time.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.