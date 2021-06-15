Lifeguard shortage impacts Algonquin pool, exposes inequities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lisa Tennyson brought her children and nieces to Algonquin Park to take a dip in the pool, but when they arrived Sunday, the gates were locked.

The pool shut down without warning because of a lifeguard shortage, Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Margaret Bosco said.

“If they would have given a heads up that they we’re going to close early because of lack of people showing up, then they should’ve said that,” Tennyson said. “Instead they closed without any type of warning. I don’t think that was the best decision to make, especially because this is the only pool in the West End for a lot of people.”

Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, who represents District 3, told WAVE 3 News the pools don’t have lifeguard shortages.

“We’ve got a list of kids, 16, 17, 18-years-old who want to lifeguard,” Dorsey said.

After learning Algonquin pool shut down Sunday, she went to the other city pools assuming there was a problem across the board.

However, while at the other sites, she learned Algonquin was the only pool impacted, and she noticed other inequities among the pools.

“At this point the community needs to be made aware, and so I just took pictures, and subsequently other people said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve never been to another pool so I didn’t even know those inequities existed,’ and most of the community doesn’t,” Dorsey said. “It’s one thing for me to get up here and say there are inequities, it’s another for me to just be silent and post the difference, because a picture says everything.”

Dorsey posted photos to social media showing the differences in the restrooms, pool decks and the overall conditions.

“We’re talking about a homicide rate and a crime rate that’s through the roof, and one of my residents said yesterday, ‘My kids finally have something to do,’ and in the middle of all that, we choose to be inconsistent?” Dorsey said.

On Tuesday, community members showed up to the Algonquin pool, which was closed again, this time for cleaning.

“As you can see, the sun is beaming down on us, we have the kids, trying to find something for the little kids to do, since there’s really not too many pools, and we came up here and it wasn’t open, so we’re pretty disappointed,” Nautica Shanklin said. “I know there had been a shortage of lifeguards before, so we’re just ready to get active. If I have to take a lifeguard training, I’m up for it.”

Longtime residents like Shawn Mucker agree, and told WAVE 3 News he wants to see the city invest in upgrades to Algonquin Park.

“So Algonquin Park can match the other parks in the community, you know, places for seniors to sit, for our kids to sit, upgrade the restrooms, and matter of fact, renovate the whole pool because it’s been the same way since I was younger,” Mucker said.

Residents told WAVE 3 News there is a lack of communication about pool hours. Dorsey recently hired community outreach personnel tasked with informing neighbors about important updates and information.

