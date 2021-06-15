Louisville Xtreme removed from Indoor Football League

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Indoor Football League has moved to terminate the membership of the Louisville Xtreme for”failure to meet and maintain league obligations”. The move comes following a unanimous vote by the league’s Board of Directors on Monday.

“This is a regrettable situation, but as our league continues to generate positive momentum this became a necessary action,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “We have tremendous respect for Victor Cole and his partners in Louisville and the hard work they put into developing Louisville as a viable IFL franchise. However, as we position the IFL for long-term success, it is imperative that we maintain the high standards we have set as a league.”

Louisville will be removed from the league’s remaining schedule, starting with this weekend’s IFL games.

