Louisville Xtreme terminated from Indoor Football League

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s indoor football team has been crossed off the schedules of its opponents. On Monday, the Indoor Football League’s board of directors voted unanimously to terminate the Xtreme from the league.

The Louisville Xtreme football team was stripped from the IFL after “failing to meet league obligations.”

“This is a regrettable situation, but as our league continues to generate positive momentum this became a necessary action,” IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon said in a statement. “We have tremendous respect for Victor Cole and his partners in Louisville and the hard work they put into developing Louisville as a viable IFL franchise. However, as we position the IFL for long-term success, it is imperative that we maintain the high standards we have set as a league.”

Louisville will be removed from the schedule this weekend.

