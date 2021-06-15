Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man shot multiple times in Newburg; LMPD investigating

On June 14, a person was injured after shooting in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood at the...
On June 14, a person was injured after shooting in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood at the corner of Shasta Trail and Ilex Avenue.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times in Newburg on Monday night.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. near the corner of Shasta Trail and Ilex Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said. Emergency workers and police officers found the man with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment, but Ruoff said his injuries are not serious.

His identity has not been revealed.

No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The little girl was pulled from the pool just after noon on Sunday.
Two-year-old in critical condition after incident in pool
A juvenile and two adults died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 64.
Juvenile, 2 adults dead following crash on I-64
A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
Man shot dead in Wyandotte neighborhood identified as Nelson Co. resident
One person was killed and three others injured in an overnight shooting on Robinwood Road Sunday.
One dead in overnight quadruple shooting
A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.
Man points gun in Boone County Sheriff Deputy’s face

Latest News

Shoni Schimmel, 29, was arrested early in the morning in Oregon on June 14 after a "violent...
Former UofL basketball star slammed with felony assault, criminal mischief charges, per report
Rep. Attica Scott sues LMPD officers for arrest amid protests for Breonna Taylor
Rep. Attica Scott sues LMPD officers, former chief for arrest amid Breonna Taylor protests
No Masks needed next school year for students at JCPS. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS schools serve as vaccination sites as mask mandate for district is lifted
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville