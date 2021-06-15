Man shot multiple times in Newburg; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times in Newburg on Monday night.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. near the corner of Shasta Trail and Ilex Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said. Emergency workers and police officers found the man with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment, but Ruoff said his injuries are not serious.

His identity has not been revealed.

No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

