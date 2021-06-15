Name released of man recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers say they are investigating a boating accident that happened Sunday, leaving a Warrick County man dead.

Officials identified the victim as 25-year-old Brandon T. Malone of Bullocktown.

Officials say the accident happened south of County Road 1060 North on Little Pigeon Creek, which borders Spencer and Warrick counties.

According to officials, Malone and a friend were kayaking when they came upon a logjam. Before being able to get to the shore, officials say Malone tipped his kayak and went underwater.

We’re told the other kayaker tried to rescue him.

On Monday afternoon, officials say Malone was recovered by Indiana Conservation Officers just downstream from where he was last seen.

DNR says he was not wearing a life jacket.

Authorities say autopsy results determined that Malone’s cause of death was drowning.

