Ohio restaurant experiments with cicada-topped pizza (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cicadas are emerging across parts of the United States, and now the insects are invading... pizza?

A Dayton-area restaurant, The Pizza Bandit, said they created the “Spicy Thai Cicada Pie.”

The pizza features miso hoisin sriracha sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, locally-foraged cicadas, mushrooms, cabbage, green onions, mango, cilantro, a spicy Thai sauce, and cicada wing-adorned crust.

Buzz... Buzz... It's Cicada Pizza! From a distance this pie looks delightful but once you get closer you realize those... Posted by The Pizza Bandit on Sunday, June 13, 2021

While the creation is not (yet?) available to the public, The Pizza Bandit tested the bug pie out on a tasting panel.

“It’s so good,” one taster said.

Billions of 17-year periodical Brood X cicadas emerged in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest beginning in spring 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.