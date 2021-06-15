Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ohio restaurant experiments with cicada-topped pizza (photos)

Spicy Thai Cicada Pie
Spicy Thai Cicada Pie(Source: The Pizza Bandit)
By Chris Anderson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cicadas are emerging across parts of the United States, and now the insects are invading... pizza?

A Dayton-area restaurant, The Pizza Bandit, said they created the “Spicy Thai Cicada Pie.”

The pizza features miso hoisin sriracha sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, locally-foraged cicadas, mushrooms, cabbage, green onions, mango, cilantro, a spicy Thai sauce, and cicada wing-adorned crust.

Buzz... Buzz... It's Cicada Pizza! From a distance this pie looks delightful but once you get closer you realize those...

Posted by The Pizza Bandit on Sunday, June 13, 2021

While the creation is not (yet?) available to the public, The Pizza Bandit tested the bug pie out on a tasting panel.

“It’s so good,” one taster said.

Billions of 17-year periodical Brood X cicadas emerged in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest beginning in spring 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
A juvenile and two adults died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 64.
Juvenile, 2 adults dead following crash on I-64
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville
Police found a man dead on the front steps of a home on Floyd Street on Monday morning....
Man with ‘obvious trauma’ found dead in Old Louisville
A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
Man shot dead in Wyandotte neighborhood identified as Nelson Co. resident

Latest News

As the executive chef at Volare, Moore knows how to perfect the italian staple.
Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs: Chef Josh Moore serves up carpaccio
Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs: Chef Jackson Skelton of Louvino
Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs: Chef Jackson Skelton of Louvino
The popular Uptown Cafe is re-opening next month, and its new owners are looking to hire a staff.
Uptown Cafe among dozens of restaurants looking to hire
A barista at Brew and Sip Coffee Bar in Louisville, KY wearing a face mask
Louisville area restaurant owners excited by capacity increases, mask mandate changes