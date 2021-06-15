Support Local Businesses
South Carolina inmates want deaths delayed during appeal

FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)(Kinard Lisbon | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 36 minutes ago
(AP) - The two South Carolina inmates scheduled to die under the state’s recently revamped capital punishment statute want an emergency order to stop their planned electrocutions.

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Tuesday asked the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals for an injunction during their appeal challenging the use of the electric chair.

Attorneys for both men argue South Carolina hasn’t tried hard enough to get lethal injection drugs. They also argued that electrocuting them violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Sigmon is scheduled to be electrocuted on Friday and Owens a week later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

