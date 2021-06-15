Vaccine clinics to take place at Oldham County schools

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health La Grange is teaming up with Oldham County Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the community.

The vaccines will be given at Oldham County High School, North Oldham High School, South Oldham Middle School and East Oldham Middle School. Those who attend the clinics will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

First doses will begin being administered on June 15, according to the following schedule:

Oldham County High School:

First Dose: June 16, 1 to 4 p.m.

Second Dose: July 7, 1 to 4 p.m.

South Oldham Middle School:

First Dose: June 18, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Second Dose: July 9, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

North Oldham High School:

First Dose: June 23, 1 to 4 p.m.

Second Dose: July 14, 1 to 4 p.m.

East Oldham Middle School:

First Dose: June 25, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Second Dose: July 16, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Parents will need to accompany anyone who is under 18.

