Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘Zombie Cicada’ discovered in Louisville cemetery

By Mike Fussell
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The rear-end of the infected insect will fall off.
The rear-end of the infected insect will fall off.(WAVE 3 News)
Those at Idlewild found the 'Zombie Cicada' in a Louisville cemetery.
Those at Idlewild found the 'Zombie Cicada' in a Louisville cemetery.(WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The creepy creatures were buried underground. Then, hordes of them climbed from the earth every 17 years.

The life story of the Brood X cicadas already sounds a lot like the lore of the living dead, but now, in Louisville, there’s one more reason a closer comparison of them can be made to zombies.

“The pathogen does produce some unusual compounds that mess with the cicada’s mind and its behavior,” Rachel Barger, who works at Idlewild Butterfly Farm, said. “So, that they could be described as ‘Zombie Cicadas.’”

That happens when the red-eyed bugs are infected by a specific fungal pathogen.

It’s a natural phenomena that’s garnered supernatural names including “Zombie Cicadas” and “Flying Salt Shakers of Death.”

“The abdomen falls off to expose the white plug of spores,” Barger said. “So, some people call them ‘Flying Salt Shakers of Death’ because they’re flying around spreading fungal pathogens all over the place. They are also sometimes called ‘Zombie Cicadas’ because the pathogen does produce some unusual compounds that mess with the cicadas’ mind.”

The infliction of “Zombie Cicadas” is not an insatiable hunger for brains, but, instead, the bugs’ behavior changes to better spread the fungus.

“What it does is that is causes this male cicada to behave reproductively as a male and a female,” Barger said. “So, it is singing like a male cicada does. That very loud droning call. But its also flicking its wings in response to the calls of other male cicadas. So, it’s attracting both types of mates that can come into contact with it to get infected.”

Those at Idlewild found the infected cicada while searching for specimen recently at Cave Hill Cemetery.

While bug experts call them super spreaders, they said the fungal infection can’t be transferred to humans and won’t impact the overall cicada population.

They urge people not to eat “Zombie Cicadas,’ and to keep their pets from doing that as well.

“It never really causes any big population effects,” Barger said. “So, we’re not going to see less cicadas this year. This is just something that occurs natural to a small percentage of cicadas every 17 years that they come out.”

Barger said WAVE Country is currently experiencing the peak of the cicada emergence. The brood likely will be gone by early- to mid-July.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
A juvenile and two adults died in a crash Saturday on Interstate 64.
Juvenile, 2 adults dead following crash on I-64
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville
Just days after admitting to secretly videotaping underage girls undressing, 58-year-old Kerry...
Former police officer convicted of spying on underage girls found dead
Police found a man dead on the front steps of a home on Floyd Street on Monday morning....
Man with ‘obvious trauma’ found dead in Old Louisville

Latest News

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE 3 News someone fired 174 rounds and hit two...
‘A rainstorm of bullets’: Shooting victims’ parents say Ballard Park scene shows how dangerous Louisville is
The pool at Algonquin Park shut down without warning because of a lifeguard shortage Sunday,...
Lifeguard shortage impacts Algonquin pool, exposes inequities
TARC officials told Louisville Metro Council it is short about 100 drivers right now and needs...
‘We’re suffering’: Louisvillians miss medical appointments due to continuous TARC3 problems
Louisville developer Chris Thieneman wanted to build a 95-unit affordable housing off West...
Developer accuses Metro Council of discrimination in rejection of low income housing plan