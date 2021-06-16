Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

18-year-old woman freed after getting stuck in chimney

By CNN staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Nevada teenager took a page out of Santa’s playbook when she found herself locked out of her house.

Ultimately, the 18-year-old found herself in a tight situation. She was caught in the home’s chimney, just above the flue.

Firefighters in Henderson, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas, got the call for help Tuesday morning and were able to rescue her after about half an hour.

Fire crews say they used a “rope system” to pull her to safety.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue an 18-year-old girl from the chimney of a single-story house near Horizon and...

Posted by Henderson Fire Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
Just days after admitting to secretly videotaping underage girls undressing, 58-year-old Kerry...
Former police officer convicted of spying on underage girls found dead
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville
Shoni Schimmel, 29, was arrested early in the morning in Oregon on June 14 after a "violent...
Former UofL basketball star slammed with felony assault, criminal mischief charges, per report
The lawsuit claims gender discrimination.
Unwed teacher claims she was fired for being pregnant

Latest News

From space, we can see a swirling brown mass making its way across the Atlantic – dust from the...
Satellites see Saharan dust from space
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, a pedestrian crosses Front Street under snowfall in...
Senators would stop ‘micropolitan’ label for 144 US cities
A low-pressure system over North Africa lofted a large plume of dust toward Europe and the...
On Florida’s horizon: Dust, brilliant sunsets and allergies
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
LIVE: Biden speaks after meeting with Putin