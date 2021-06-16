$2,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Breonna Taylor mural vandals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A reward is now out for information leading to the arrest of the people who vandalized the Breonna Taylor basketball court at Lannan Park.

The mural of Taylor on the court was found covered in tire marks after two men or teens riding a motorized bike were recorded by a surveillance camera in the park early in the morning on June 8.

Just days before, the memorial basketball court was dedicated as a tribute to Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers trying to serve a drug warrant at her apartment in March 2020.

Maryland artist Comacell Brown Jr., who helped create the artwork, told WAVE 3 News there had been threats before the mural was unveiled.

“As we heard of the vandalism, it wasn’t a surprise but it was still a disappointment,” he said. “We were already made aware of a Facebook post made in the Portland community group about the mural coming to the area and it had already received a bit of backlash, so I had advised my team about that prior. It was also a few people out there trying to intimidate us while we were painting the mural.”

Brown Jr. said the mural will be fixed by an artist in Louisville; he shared his hope the perpetrators “look in the mirror” and realized that they “stopped the healing process.”

Denise Bentley, a legislative aide with District 5 Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis, said her office had received countless calls and email condemning the vandalism.

“We move forward with knowing that hate won’t be tolerated,” she said. “We have got to learn how to coexist in this community and build up instead of tearing down.”

Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, called the vandalism “very disappointing and heartbreaking” in a statement on Tuesday.

“It’s very disappointing and heartbreaking that other people of the community would go to this length to say a black woman’s life didn’t matter, a woman who still deserves justice today,” Palmer said. “But know that you did not hurt Breonna, the system already did that. What you did was hinder the healing process going on in the city. I hope that when you are caught you face charges for your heinous acts and you know you failed the city and the community with your disregard for a black life, a woman’s life, a life that has brought this city and its communities together like never before.”

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible can earn a reward of $2,500. An anonymous donor provided the money, according to a spokesperson with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (502) 582-CLUE (2583).

View the surveillance video from Lannan Park below.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.