AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old boy from Jackson Co.

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An AMBER Alert was issued for a 5-year-old boy out of Baldwin, IA at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday. An update to the alert stated the child was taken at 3:30 p.m.

The State’s AMBER Alert website issued the alert for 5-year-old Abel Lee Keil, who they say was abducted by 46-year-old Jeremy John Keil and 32-year old Amy Lynn Burick. The website says it’s possible that Keil’s destination is Clinton or Davenport.

Abel is described as about 3′6″ with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a smiley face on it, blue shorts, and Batman sandals.

Jeremy Keil is said to be about 6′2″, with Hazel eyes. He is said to drive a silver Honda CRV that has damage to the driverside headlight.

Amy Burick is described as 5′5″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff at 563-652-3312.

