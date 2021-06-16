Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bullitt County principal named Marshall County superintendent

The principal of Bullitt Central High School, Dr. Steve Miracle, has been hired to be...
The principal of Bullitt Central High School, Dr. Steve Miracle, has been hired to be superintendent of the Marshall County Schools.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A veteran educator who was the principal of Bullitt Central High School has been hired to lead the Marshall County Schools.

Dr. Steve Miracle was named to the top job during last night’s meeting of the Marshall County Board of Education.

While serving as superintendent of the Trimble County Schools, Miracle was nominated for Kentucky Superintendent of the Year.

Miracle begins his new job on July 1. He replaces Trent Lovett who is retiring after 13 years.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
Just days after admitting to secretly videotaping underage girls undressing, 58-year-old Kerry...
Former police officer convicted of spying on underage girls found dead
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville
Shoni Schimmel, 29, was arrested early in the morning in Oregon on June 14 after a "violent...
Former UofL basketball star slammed with felony assault, criminal mischief charges, per report
The lawsuit claims gender discrimination.
Unwed teacher claims she was fired for being pregnant

Latest News

UofL has designated Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Louisville employers recognize Juneteenth as formal holiday
The locations will begin operating on June 28.
2 new driver testing sites open in Kentucky
We'll have cooler, less humid weather through Thursday.
FORECAST: Heat, humidity build to end the week
Get the latest forecast from WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, June 16, 2021