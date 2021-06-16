Bullitt County principal named Marshall County superintendent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A veteran educator who was the principal of Bullitt Central High School has been hired to lead the Marshall County Schools.

Dr. Steve Miracle was named to the top job during last night’s meeting of the Marshall County Board of Education.

While serving as superintendent of the Trimble County Schools, Miracle was nominated for Kentucky Superintendent of the Year.

Miracle begins his new job on July 1. He replaces Trent Lovett who is retiring after 13 years.

