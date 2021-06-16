Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Dad threw 2-year-old son at parole officer to escape: court docs

Donald Morgan II
Donald Morgan II(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A father is accused of throwing his 2-year-old son at a parole officer in an attempt to escape.

Donald Morgan II, 40, is held on a charge of endangering children.

He is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

It all started when two parole officers went to a residence in Loveland Tuesday, court records show.

“Mr. Morgan threw his two-year-old son at Parole Officer as part of his attempt to flee,” Loveland police wrote in his criminal complaint.

“His son’s head hit the kitchen counter before he hit the non-carpeted floor. Donald Morgan then fled the house without making any attempt to check on his son’s possible injuries or give care.”

Morgan was apprehended shortly after.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
Just days after admitting to secretly videotaping underage girls undressing, 58-year-old Kerry...
Former police officer convicted of spying on underage girls found dead
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville
Shoni Schimmel, 29, was arrested early in the morning in Oregon on June 14 after a "violent...
Former UofL basketball star slammed with felony assault, criminal mischief charges, per report
The lawsuit claims gender discrimination.
Unwed teacher claims she was fired for being pregnant

Latest News

We'll have cooler, less humid weather through Thursday.
FORECAST: Heat, humidity build to end the week
Get the latest forecast from WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, June 16, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/16
6 am
Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021